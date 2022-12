Sheng Thao has been elected as the next mayor of Oakland, California.

She is the first Hmong American woman to lead a major U.S. city, the youngest Oakland mayor in 75 years and the first renter to hold the position.

The daughter of of refugees who fled Laos during a genocide, Thao was born and raised in Stockton.

In her run, she promised to curb high levels of crime that emerged during the pandemic and find sustainable living spaces for its large homeless population.