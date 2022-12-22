Project AAPI THRIVE

University of Washington (UW) Tacoma has been awarded a $2 million-dollar Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander Student Serving Institution (AANAPISI) grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund a campus-wide “AAPI THRIVE (Tacoma Husky Retention and Inclusive Vision of Excellence) Project” across five years from 2022-2027.

The program is designed to increase institutional capacity to serve and improve programming for Asian American, Native American Pacific Islanders, and individuals from low-income backgrounds.

UW Tacoma is also the first of the three UW campuses to receive this award.