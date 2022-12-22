Nihonmachi/Japantown Neighborhood Banner Project: Share Your Feedback!

Share your feedback on neighborhood pole banners to be installed in Japantown! The Japantown community has come together to develop neighborhood banners to honor the legacy of the neighborhood—past, present, and future. Japantown Neighbors is directing a Seattle Department of Neighborhoods grant funded project to develop banners to strengthen the identity of Japantown and celebrate its unique history and community.

Please take some time to view the draft designs, then share your thoughts by filling out a survey: https://tinyurl.com/JapantownBanners. Share your input and be entered in a raffle for neighborhood goodies!

The survey is open through Jan. 9, 2023.