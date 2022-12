Chong Wa President Mei-Jui Lin organized board members and other volunteers to pick up, pack, and deliver 400 meals to seniors in the Chinatown-International District on Nov. 22, plus 540 meals on Nov. 27, including delivery to one community senior apartment housing on Beacon Hill.

Another 60 bags and 60 frozen chickens will be delivered to two buildings this week—bringing the total number of donated meals to 1,000.

The meals were donated by Aaron Hwang of Maverick Casino.