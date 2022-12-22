Northwest Asian Weekly

Lieu part of new Democratic leadership team

Ted Lieu

Congressman Ted Lieu, who represents Los Angeles County in California, was elected vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus on Nov. 30—the number four position in House Democratic Leadership.

A Taiwanese immigrant, Lieu is the first Asian American to hold this position.

“I am beyond proud to be a part of the House Democrats. We have managed, in turbulent times, to draw from the spirit of American ideals to achieve legislative and electoral wins for the people. Democrats have shown the American public what is possible when the rational lead.”

Last year, Lieu co-sponsored the article of impeachment on Donald Trump and was subsequently chosen by Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial.

 

