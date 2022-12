Michael Parham—appointed by President Joe Biden earlier this year to the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts— was invited to attend the Kennedy Center Honors this year.

Parham, the senior vice-president and General Counsel of RealNetworks, attended with his wife, former Seattle Deputy Mayor Hyeok Kim.

This year’s Kennedy Center Honorees included Gladys Knight, U2, Amy Grant, Tania Leon, and George Clooney. The program will air on Dec. 28 on CBS.