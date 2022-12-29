Jain is 2022 Congressional App Challenge winner

Rep. Marilyn Strickland announced middle schooler Anusha Jain as the winner for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for Washington’s 10th Congressional District. Jain was selected by a panel of judges for her app, EcoFriend.

“EcoFriend teaches you how you can help save the environment. We all share one big planet, Earth, and sometimes…that can be a big problem,” said Jain. “Trash on roads, plastic in rivers, cutting down of trees …the list goes on and on. It is our duty, as residents of Mother Earth, to protect our environment… that’s why I created EcoFriend, your personal guide to keeping the environment just the way it deserves to be.”

The app cover photo will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Winners are also invited to Capitol Hill for a celebration called #HouseOfCode where they can demo their apps to their representatives.

The first official Congressional Art Challenge was launched in 2016 to foster and encourage an appreciation for computer science and STEM, and to inspire students to pursue careers in computer science.