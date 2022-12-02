ISRD announces results of annual election

The annual election for the International Special Review District (ISRD) Board was held by mail in early November.

Two positions were up for election and Michael Le won Position #3 for a Business owner, Property owner or Employee, while Nella Kwan won Position #5 for At-Large.

Both candidates are currently serving their first terms on the ISRD Board, and have been re-elected to serve a second term, beginning Dec. 1, 2022.

The ISRD Board is responsible for the designation and protection of more than 400 historic structures, sites, objects, and vessels, as well as eight historic districts located throughout the city.