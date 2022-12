The Santas appearing at the Mall of America—the largest mall in the United States—will be more diverse than ever before this holiday season.

The cast of six St. Nicks at The Santa Experience will include an Asian Santa for the first time.

“To run across someone who speaks your language, there’s kind of a bond there. Not only is the language a bond but there is also some sort of psychological bond as well,” said Allan Siu, known as Santa Allan, whose parents were from Hong Kong.