Chin elected as Seattle Municipal Court Assistant Presiding Judge

On Dec. 2, a majority of the Seattle Municipal Court judges elected Honorable Andrea Chin to serve as Assistant Presiding Judge for a two-year term, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

A long-time member of the Asian Bar Association of Washington, Chin serves as the full-time domestic violence judge and the judicial liaison with Probation. She previously served as an Assistant Seattle City Attorney where she prosecuted criminal cases, argued appeals at all levels of state appellate courts, and served as the supervisor of the Specialty Court Unit providing oversight of the city’s participation in Mental Health Court and Veterans Treatment Court.