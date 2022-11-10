Takekawa wins 2022 Humanities Washington Award

Beth Takekawa, who recently retired as the executive director of the Wing Luke Museum, is one of the winners of the 2022 Humanities Washington Award.

In addition to serving on the board of trustees of Humanities Washington, she is a member of the National Museum and Library Services Board, nominated by President Obama in 2016. She was a National Planning Committee member for the Minidoka National Internment Site, which recognizes the U.S. government’s unjust incarceration of 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent during WWII, including her entire family.