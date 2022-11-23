Northwest Asian Weekly

Pre-concert talk on Tan Dun’s Buddha Passion

Tan Dun (middle) and friends.

Conductor Tan Dun and Mimi Gates held an informal discussion before a Seattle Symphony performance of Tan Dun’s “Buddha Passion” earlier this month.

Gates is a Seattle Symphony board member and Dunhuang Foundation board co-chair.

Buddha Passion was underwritten by Jeff and Rita Xiong, and also supported by Yoshi and Naomi Minegishi.

Tan Dun Buddha Passion was presented as part of the Seattle Symphony’s New Music WORKS initiative, which is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

