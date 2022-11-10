NWFF announces Derek Edamura as Interim Executive Director

Northwest Film Forum (NWFF) announced on Nov. 8 that former Education Director Derek Edamura has been appointed as its new Interim Executive Director. Edamura joins the Forum’s collaborative leadership team of Managing Director Christopher Day and Artistic Director Rana San to share in overseeing the strategic direction and vision of the organization.

Edamura joined NWFF as Education Director in July 2021. Over the previous 13 years, he had worked as a documentary editor, teaching artist, and community organizer for various corporate clients, nonprofits, independent films, and local government agencies. During his tenure as Education Director, Edamura oversaw the reinstatement of all of the Forum’s educational programs after their 18-month pandemic closure.