Man with gun robs Pink Gorilla

The Pink Gorilla video game store in the Chinatown-International District was targeted once again on Oct. 24—this time by an armed robber.

Employees told police that a man entered the store in the middle of the business day and asked about purchasing a PlayStation 3 console.

As the two employees were behind the cashier putting the console into a bag for the man, he showed a black handgun at his waist, and pointed it at the ground.

He then ordered the employees to empty the cash register and the collectible card display case into bags.

The man made off with the PlayStation 3 console ($85), trading cards consisting of Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh cards (over $1,000), and $346 in cash.

Owners told KOMO-TV it’s the first time in 17 years there has been an armed robbery, though the store has been broken into four times in the last six months.

Cody Spencer said, “I work almost every single day of the week and it’s things like this—the break-ins, armed robberies that completely make you think what I am doing, like what the hell is the point.”

Police still haven’t caught the robber.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call SPD’s tip line at 206-233-5000.