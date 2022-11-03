LIHI presents award

On Oct. 15, Sharon Lee, executive director of Low Income Housing Institute, presented an award to volunteers who help build $1 million worth of tiny houses for homeless families and individuals. Sound Foundations NW volunteers built 262 tiny houses out of over 800 tiny houses used to shelter people from the elements. Newly built tiny houses were recently deployed to Miracle Village in Tukwila that opened Oct. 20. This village is sponsored by the Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ located at 14925 Interurban Avenue South in Tukwila.

Related