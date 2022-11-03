Northwest Asian Weekly

ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_museum.jpg (468×60)

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Huang to join Washington Women Foundation board

Huang to join Washington Women Foundation board

By Leave a Comment

Nikki Lac Huang

The Washington Women Foundation has approved Nikki Lac Huang as one of its new incoming board members. The Washington Women Foundation is a statewide foundation focused on women’s philanthropy through the power of collective giving and community transformation.

Huang begins her appointment January 2023, with a focus on guiding the foundation’s strategic position and priorities.

She has over 18 years of development and nonprofit experience. Currently, she is Denise Louie Education Center’s Development Director. She also serves on the board of the Kawabe Memorial Fund helping to direct funding to support low-income children, families, and seniors.

Previously, she has served as a board member for the International Community Health Services Foundation, API Chaya, and was on the Komen of Puget Sound’s grant committee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *