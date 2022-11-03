Huang to join Washington Women Foundation board

The Washington Women Foundation has approved Nikki Lac Huang as one of its new incoming board members. The Washington Women Foundation is a statewide foundation focused on women’s philanthropy through the power of collective giving and community transformation.

Huang begins her appointment January 2023, with a focus on guiding the foundation’s strategic position and priorities.

She has over 18 years of development and nonprofit experience. Currently, she is Denise Louie Education Center’s Development Director. She also serves on the board of the Kawabe Memorial Fund helping to direct funding to support low-income children, families, and seniors.

Previously, she has served as a board member for the International Community Health Services Foundation, API Chaya, and was on the Komen of Puget Sound’s grant committee.