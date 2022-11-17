Hello Kitty birthday November 17, 2022 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Photo by Assunta Ng Fans of Hello Kitty got the opportunity to wish her a “happy birthday” late last month when she visited Uwajimaya. Hello Kitty was born on Nov. 1, 1974 and Uwajimaya is having a month-long celebration with special Hello Kitty items for sale. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
