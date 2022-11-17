Northwest Asian Weekly

ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_museum.jpg (468×60)

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Hello Kitty birthday

Hello Kitty birthday

By Leave a Comment

Photo by Assunta Ng

Fans of Hello Kitty got the opportunity to wish her a “happy birthday” late last month when she visited Uwajimaya.

Hello Kitty was born on Nov. 1, 1974 and Uwajimaya is having a month-long celebration with special Hello Kitty items for sale.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *