Gift bags for seniors

Seniors In Action Foundation (SIAF) handed out 500 gift bags last weekend to seniors in the Seattle Chinatown-International District.

SIAF was founded in 2006 to promote civic involvement and community service among the elderly population in the Seattle area.

President Anna Hau and Vice President Timothy Lee held the pre-Thanksgiving celebration on Nov. 20. Seattle Deputy Mayor Greg Wong, Police Chief Adrian Diaz, and 2022 Miss Chinese Chamber of Commerce Vanessa Lee helped at this event to spread joy and great cheer to the seniors this holiday season.