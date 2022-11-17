Gao charged with vehicular homicide

A man who ran off the road and down onto I-5 in North Seattle remains in jail on $2 million bail.

The Washington State Patrol said 45-year-old Liming Gao drove off 130th Street near Northgate down onto I-5 below in the early morning of Nov. 3. He landed on the front end of one vehicle before hitting another and rolling over. The second vehicle he hit also rolled over and hit yet another vehicle in the process.

29-year-old Mackenzie Mitchell was killed and four others were injured in the four-car crash.

On Nov. 7, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Gao with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Through a translator at the hospital, Gao told police that he was trying to take his own life that day.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 21.