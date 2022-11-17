Northwest Asian Weekly

Exhibit showcases WA Korean artists

An exhibit of work from various Korean artists is ongoing until Dec. 9 at The Gallery at Tacoma Community College.

The event is hosted by the Korean American Artists Association of Washington State which was founded in 1989 to encourage and support Korean American artists who live in Washington state.

In 1994, the group expanded its mission to promote and celebrate diversity by hosting a “Pacific Northwest Student Art Competition” open to K-12 students from all ethnic backgrounds. Work by three student artists is included in the exhibit.

