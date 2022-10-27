Northwest Asian Weekly’s endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections

State
U.S. Senator
Patty Murray
U.S. Congress-District 1
Suzan DelBene
U.S. Congress-District 7
Pramila Jayapal
U.S. Congress-District 8
Kim Schrier
U.S. Congress-District 9
Adam Smith
U.S. Congress-District 10
Marilyn Strickland
State Supreme Court
Mary Yu
Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs
State Senate LD-27
Yasmin Trudeau
State Senate LD-34
Joe Nguyen
State Senate LD-45
Manka Dhingra
State Representative LD-1
Davina Duerr
State Representative LD-32
Cindy Ryu
State Representative LD-33
Mia Gregerson
State Representative LD-37
Sharon Tamiko Santos
State Representative LD-41
My-Linh Thai
State Representative LD-48
Vandana Slatter
County
King County Prosecutor
Leesa Manion
King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 2
Kuljinder Dhillon
King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 4
Gregg Hirakawa
City
City of Seattle, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 2
Andrea Chin
Court of appeals
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1, Judge Position 7
Janet Chung
County ballot measures
King County Amendment No. 1
No
King County Proposition No. 1
Yes
City ballot measures
City of Seattle Proposition 1A and 1B
Yes Proposition 1A
No Proposition 1B
Comments
Hanh says
I’m not surprised about your endorsements but I can help in being disappointed. These people helped in getting our community in the poor state it’s in whether it’s in staying silent when we need them to give us a voice or sitting back and doing nothing when they all have a spot at the table. What has Patty Murray bring back from DC for us, and Leesa Manion outright said she’ll continue doing what her boss is currently doing which is giving criminals chances even with double digit criminal history. She had said without experience she could still do the people she would be supervising easily but she has better things to do. There’s a difference between knowing what was said was wrong and apologize and saying something only when people were offended. Without any experience and direction she should be more humble. I’m afraid if she is in, criminals will rule and everyone currently working in the county prosecution office will quit because their work is not respected.