Northwest Asian Weekly's endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections

Northwest Asian Weekly’s endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections

By 1 Comment

State

U.S. Senator
Patty Murray

U.S. Congress-District 1
Suzan DelBene

U.S. Congress-District 7
Pramila Jayapal

U.S. Congress-District 8
Kim Schrier

U.S. Congress-District 9
Adam Smith

U.S. Congress-District 10
Marilyn Strickland

State Supreme Court
Mary Yu

Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs

State Senate LD-27
Yasmin Trudeau

State Senate LD-34
Joe Nguyen

State Senate LD-45
Manka Dhingra

State Representative LD-1
Davina Duerr

State Representative LD-32
Cindy Ryu

State Representative LD-33
Mia Gregerson

State Representative LD-37
Sharon Tamiko Santos

State Representative LD-41
My-Linh Thai

State Representative LD-48
Vandana Slatter

County

King County Prosecutor
Leesa Manion

King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 2
Kuljinder Dhillon

King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 4
Gregg Hirakawa

City

City of Seattle, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 2
Andrea Chin

Court of appeals

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1, Judge Position 7
Janet Chung

County ballot measures

King County Amendment No. 1
No

King County Proposition No. 1
Yes

City ballot measures

City of Seattle Proposition 1A and 1B
Yes Proposition 1A
No Proposition 1B

Comments

  1. I’m not surprised about your endorsements but I can help in being disappointed. These people helped in getting our community in the poor state it’s in whether it’s in staying silent when we need them to give us a voice or sitting back and doing nothing when they all have a spot at the table. What has Patty Murray bring back from DC for us, and Leesa Manion outright said she’ll continue doing what her boss is currently doing which is giving criminals chances even with double digit criminal history. She had said without experience she could still do the people she would be supervising easily but she has better things to do. There’s a difference between knowing what was said was wrong and apologize and saying something only when people were offended. Without any experience and direction she should be more humble. I’m afraid if she is in, criminals will rule and everyone currently working in the county prosecution office will quit because their work is not respected.

    Reply

