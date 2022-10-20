Northwest Asian Weekly receives 18 WNPA journalism awards

In a contest where 48 newspapers across Washington participated, the Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW) won 18 awards.
The winners were announced in a ceremony on Oct. 8 in Bellingham for the annual Washington Newspaper Publishers Association 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.
The contest—for non-daily Washington state newspapers to compete in a variety of writing, photography, editorial content, advertising, and design categories—covered works published between April 2021 and March 2022.
1st Place wins
Health or Medical story
Mahlon Meyer
Ethics and equity of vaccine passports
Business News Story
Mahlon Meyer
AAPI restaurants suffer and pine for relief
Arts Feature of Story, Long
Andrew Hamlin
Asian futures, without Asians
Topical Columns
Samantha Pak
On the Shelf
Branding Ad
Han Bui
Miss Chinatown Thank You
Multiple-Advertiser Ad
Han Bui, Kelly Liao, Assunta Ng
Eat. Play. Live. Learn.
Video
Ruth Bayang, Assunta Ng, Nuk Suwanchote, Minh Le, John Liu, and George Liu
Seattle celebrates 1st Asian mayor
2nd Place wins
Government Story
Janice Nesamani
Talking trade with Ambassador Tai
Personality Profile, Long
Mahlon Meyer
SPD Chief Diaz
Art Reviews
Kai Curry
Love is Blind
General Feature Story, Long
Mahlon Meyer
Amidst uncertainty, Asians find ‘home’ through guns
Newspaper Website
Han Bui
Northwest Asian Weekly
3rd Place wins
News Story, Long
Mahlon Meyer
Little Saigon Cleanup
Education Story
Mahlon Meyer
“Invisible” course at Bellevue College highlights AAPI advocacy
Social Issue Story
Janice Nesamani
Unleashing the power of the AAPI vote!
Election Story
Mahlon Meyer
Mayoral candidates split over style
Art Reviews
Kai Curry & Stacy Nguyen
Cowboy Bebop
Photo Essay
Han Bui, Assunta Ng, Rick Wong, and Max Chan
Celebrating the Year of the Tiger
NWAW competed against other newspapers with circulation between 3,400 and 6,999. This year’s contest was judged by the South Dakota Press Association.
