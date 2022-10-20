Northwest Asian Weekly receives 18 WNPA journalism awards

In a contest where 48 newspapers across Washington participated, the Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW) won 18 awards.

The winners were announced in a ceremony on Oct. 8 in Bellingham for the annual Washington Newspaper Publishers Association 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

The contest—for non-daily Washington state newspapers to compete in a variety of writing, photography, editorial content, advertising, and design categories—covered works published between April 2021 and March 2022.

1st Place wins

Health or Medical story

Mahlon Meyer

Ethics and equity of vaccine passports

Business News Story

Mahlon Meyer

AAPI restaurants suffer and pine for relief

Arts Feature of Story, Long

Andrew Hamlin

Asian futures, without Asians

Topical Columns

Samantha Pak

On the Shelf

Branding Ad

Han Bui

Miss Chinatown Thank You

Multiple-Advertiser Ad

Han Bui, Kelly Liao, Assunta Ng

Eat. Play. Live. Learn.

Video

Ruth Bayang, Assunta Ng, Nuk Suwanchote, Minh Le, John Liu, and George Liu

Seattle celebrates 1st Asian mayor

2nd Place wins

Government Story

Janice Nesamani

Talking trade with Ambassador Tai

Personality Profile, Long

Mahlon Meyer

SPD Chief Diaz

Art Reviews

Kai Curry

Love is Blind

General Feature Story, Long

Mahlon Meyer

Amidst uncertainty, Asians find ‘home’ through guns

Newspaper Website

Han Bui

Northwest Asian Weekly

3rd Place wins

News Story, Long

Mahlon Meyer

Little Saigon Cleanup

Education Story

Mahlon Meyer

“Invisible” course at Bellevue College highlights AAPI advocacy

Social Issue Story

Janice Nesamani

Unleashing the power of the AAPI vote!

Election Story

Mahlon Meyer

Mayoral candidates split over style

Art Reviews

Kai Curry & Stacy Nguyen

Cowboy Bebop

Photo Essay

Han Bui, Assunta Ng, Rick Wong, and Max Chan

Celebrating the Year of the Tiger

NWAW competed against other newspapers with circulation between 3,400 and 6,999. This year’s contest was judged by the South Dakota Press Association.