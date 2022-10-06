Murray, Duckworth, Blumenthal, Hirono, Escobar rally with servicemembers and veterans to defend access to reproductive care

At a press conference on Sept. 28 with #UniformAccess, a coalition of advocacy groups for women veterans, U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX-16) spoke against Republican efforts to restrict abortion and stated they won’t stop working to protect reproductive rights for our veterans and servicemembers so they can get the health care services they need when and where they need them.

