In loving memory of Remembering Lip Mar (1927-2022)

Born on Jan. 1, 1927, Lip Mar recently passed peacefully on Sept. 23 at the age of 95.

Mar enlisted in the Navy in 1945, serving as a hospital corpsman and served as commander for the American Legion Cathay Post 186 for two terms. Mar and his partner, Joe Louie, opened Chopsticks restaurant in 1963 in Edmonds until he sold the restaurant in 1992. Mar had a generous spirit and lived a full life that included traveling, golfing, and enjoying time with family and friends.

Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at Japanese Presbyterian Church (1801 24th Ave S, Seattle). Gravesite services will follow at Evergreen Washelli (11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle).

Mar is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Jean Mar, his daughter, Cindy Ikeda (Glen Ikeda), grandchildren, Paul Ikeda (Nichole Ikeda) and Leslie Ikeda (Garrett Sato), and great grandchildren, Amara and Maki Ikeda. He is also survived by his sister, Lilyan Leong, and many nieces and nephews. Lip was preceded in death by his parents, Mar F. Kim and Mar Yen Moy, his brothers Hughie, Dick, Ling, Dan, and Hoover Mar, and his sisters Maye Luke and Lonnie Yee.