Ikeda awarded Ethnic Heritage Council award

The Ethnic Heritage Council of the Pacific Northwest (EHC) announced 2022 award recipients who will be honored at their annual awards ceremony on Nov. 5. at the MLK F.A.M.E. Community Center.

Tom Ikeda, founder and immediate past executive director of Densho, will be honored with the Aspasia Phoutrides Pulakis Memorial Award, along with Georgia S. McDade, author, poet and essayist.

This award was established in 1983 for significant contributions to an ethnic community and to the community at large. The award is named for a revered founding member of EHC who exemplified the organization’s mission.