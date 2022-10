Dr. Eden Woon has assumed his role as president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (AmCham HK) as of Sept. 1.

Woon is a former Seattleite and previously served as executive director of the Washington State China Relations Council. He was also vice president of Starbucks in China.

Woon spent his childhood in Hong Kong and received his BA degree from the University of Iowa and his MA, MS, and PhD degrees, all in Mathematics, from the University of Washington in Seattle.