C.A.C.A. Seattle and the American Legion Cathay Post #186 honor military service members

On Sept. 17, C.A.C.A. Seattle and the American Legion Cathay Post #186 honored Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) military service members and first responders with the first AAPI Hometown Hero Celebration luncheon. The event took place at Terry’s Kitchen in Bellevue.

Seattle, Federal Way, Kent, Lake Stevens, Mountlake Terrace and Mukilteo police officers, Snohomish South County firefighters, Washington State Patrol, Navy Reservists, Army, FBI, U.S. Secret Service, EMTs, and their families were among the Heroes celebrated. Over 125 people attended.

Members of the Honorary Planning Committee in attendance included Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, Washington State Representative Sharon Tomiko Santos, Brigadier General Oscar Hilman – US Army (Ret), and Federal Way Chief of Police Andy Hwang. Other Asian elected officials representing Bellevue, Eastside, Mountlake Terrace, and Seattle also attended to support AAPI Heroes.