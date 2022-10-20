Anna May Wong, first Asian American on U.S. currency

The U.S. Mint will begin shipping coins featuring actress Anna May Wong on Oct. 24, the first U.S. currency to feature an Asian American.

Wong, who died in 1961, struggled to land roles in Hollywood in the early 20th century, a time of “yellowface,” when white people wore makeup and clothes to take on Asian roles, and anti-miscegenation laws, which criminalized interracial relationships.

Her career spanned 60 films—many in the silent era—and she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

The U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program celebrates five female trailblazers in American history each year between 2022 and 2025. Wong is featured on the fifth coin released this year.