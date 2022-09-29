Northwest Asian Weekly

ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_museum.jpg (468×60)

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Wing Luke throws House Party bash

Wing Luke throws House Party bash

By Leave a Comment

Wing Luke House Party guests cheer on the People’s Catwalk contestants (Photo by Stacy Nguyen/NWAW)

On Sept. 17, the Wing Luke Museum held its annual House Party, a 21+ after-hours event, the first in-person one since the pandemic.

This year’s theme was Multiversal Magic, inspired by the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and featured the People’s Catwalk, a writer’s slam, film screenings, special performances, drag, live interactive art, signature cocktails, and more.

Asian, Pacific Islander, Trans, and Queer artists, poets, writers, and performers included DJ Magic Sean, DJ KBoogie, Viper Fengz, UTOPIA WA Laulima Cultural Performance Group, Nikita Ares, Seiichi, the Northwest Wushu Academy, Alexa Villanueva, and many more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.