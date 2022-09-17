Senate confirms Natalie Wight as the Oregon U.S. attorney

The U.S. Senate confirmed Natalie Wight as Oregon’s U.S. attorney on Sept. 8—formally making her the top federal law enforcement official in the state.

The longtime federal prosecutor has served as the court-appointed U.S. attorney since June after being nominated by President Joe Biden, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Wight graduated from Cleveland High School in Portland. She is the first Black person and the second Asian American person to serve as the district’s U.S. attorney.

Wight graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 2003. She worked as a lawyer for the Federal Bureau of Prisons before becoming a federal prosecutor in California.

In 2012, Wight became an assistant U.S. attorney in Oregon working on both civil and criminal prosecutions.

Wight was selected by the White House from three finalists.