Narasimhan is new Starbucks CEO

Laxman Narasimhan will become incoming CEO at Starbucks on Oct. 1. He will officially begin his role in April and will then join the company’s board of directors, as well.

Howard Schultz will stay on as interim CEO throughout the transition. He will remain on Starbucks’ board.

In the six months before Narasimhan officially takes over, he will spend time with Schultz, other company leaders, employees and customers and become acquainted with the reinvention plan recently laid out by Schultz, who has said the company needs an overhaul.

Narasimhan said in a statement that he is “humbled” to join Starbucks.

“He is a strategic and transformational leader with deep experience in building powerful consumer brands,” Schultz said. “He is the leader we were looking for.”

Narasimhan was previously at Reckitt Benckiser and he held several positions at PepsiCo.