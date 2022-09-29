Melissa Miranda named Food & Wine Best New Chef

In its upcoming October issue, Food & Wine is showcasing their Best New Chefs 2022, a list of 11 chefs who are emerging talents in the U.S. today. Among the small group is Seattle’s own Melissa Miranda, owner and chef of Musang. The issue is currently available on newsstands.

“This one’s for our global Filipinx community—for all you coming through our doors—for Beacon Hill, Seattle, and of course our entire amazing Musang pamily,” Musang wrote on its Instagram.

“At Musang in Seattle, [Miranda’s] elegant, seasonally driven, locavore take on Filipino cooking pushes the boundaries of tradition,” wrote Food & Wine.