Liu named to UW Bothell School of Business Dean’s Advisory Board

Yajuan (Susan) Liu, CPA and principal of Hongxin Wealth & Tax Planning Group, has been appointed to the University of Washington Bothell School of Business Dean’s Advisory Board.

The board provides strategic guidance, helps build external partnerships, and deepens the school’s relationship with the business community.

Liu is an internationally recognized expert in international tax planning and tax compliance services to U.S. citizens, green card holders, and Chinese investors.

She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from Nankai University, which is consistently ranked as one of the 10 best universities in China. Before starting Hongxin Wealth & Tax Planning Group in Bellevue in 2015, she worked for eight years at Microsoft and spent two years at Merrill Lynch as a financial advisor to high-net-worth clients.