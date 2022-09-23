King Wha restaurant closing

King Wha restaurant in Burien is closing its doors for good next month.

In a Sept. 7 Facebook post, the Yu family wrote, “Our family has been serving the Burien community since 1976. You’ve celebrated birthdays, graduations, weddings, and more with us.

It has been our pleasure to serve you, your children, and your children’s children for almost half a century.

King Wha Restaurant has been a mainstay in Burien for so many years, but all good things must come to an end. Our last day of business will be October 3rd.”

One customer wrote, “Happy retirement to you both! Our family has enjoyed so many memorable meals at King Wha.”

The restaurant is located at 605 Southwest 152nd Street.