Northwest Asian Weekly

ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_museum.jpg (468×60)

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / ICHS appoints Nomura as new CEO

ICHS appoints Nomura as new CEO

By Leave a Comment

Kelli Nomura

The board of directors of International Community Health Services (ICHS) announced on Sept. 15 the selection of Kelli Nomura, as the health center’s CEO. She will begin the role effective Nov. 7.

Board President Gildas Cheung said, “[Nomura’s] strong leadership abilities and passion for patient advocacy and behavioral healthcare will ensure that everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable, will continue to have access to quality, affordable health services.”

Nomura succeeds Teresita Batayola, who will continue to serve as president to facilitate a smooth transition for Nomura.

Nomura previously served as director of the King County Behavioral Health and Recovery Division.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.