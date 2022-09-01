Hasegawa presents Hasegawa with award

Seattle Port Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa received the Aki Kurose Award for Public Service, on Aug. 28 from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Committee, in conjunction with the 59th anniversary of the March on Washington, D.C. for Jobs and Freedom,

Her father, state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, presented her with the award, in what she called “a huge surprise” on Instagram.

She called him her “greatest role model for strength, integrity, and humility in servant leadership.”

Kurose was a pacifist, similar to how Dr. King subscribed to non-violence.