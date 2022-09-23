COMMENTARY: Vote Republican

By Frederick Su

Democrats like big government and a noncolor-blind society­—supporting racial preferences. Republicans, on the contrary, believe in freedom offered by our Constitutional Republic (smaller government) and a color-blind society.

Harvard denied admissions to Asian Americans by awarding more points if the applicant was black or Hispanic, or demoting Asians on the personality scale (Enough nerds!).

Trump’s Department of Justice sided with Asian Americans who filed suit against Harvard’s discrimination. Republicans believe in color-blind meritocracy.

Do you like the recently passed Democrat Inflation Reduction Act (Ha!) with its expansion of the IRS to include 87,000 new agents? Are you a small-business owner? Don’t think that those agents will not audit you.

Do you lock your house or business at night, or when you’re away? Then, you should support secure borders, which happened under Trump. Biden’s open-door policy endangers America.

Biden has said, “There is zero inflation. Zero.” As you fill your gas tank and shop for food, do you believe him?

More Asian Americans are arming themselves to fight crime and growing anti-Asian animus.

When Democrats push gun control, ask them what part of the plain words “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed” of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution don’t they understand. Democrats wish to defund the police, coddle terrorists and thugs. Leftist prosecutors allow violent criminals back on the streets. Democrats then wish to deny your right to bear arms for defense of self and family. “MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution,” Biden falsely asserted. This from a guy who would ban “assault weapons” and sic F-15s on noncompliant Constitution-abiding gun owners.

Trump called the mainstream media “fake news” because they lied about him incessantly. Fox News showed Trump saying, “I am not a white supremacist.” He disavowed white supremacy 38 times. Did the mainstream media cover any of those statements? Also, the Mueller Report exonerated Trump for Russia collusion. Fake news engenders faulty opinions. Discern the truth.

Is climate change (they can’t prove anthropogenic cause) more of an existential threat to the U.S. than Communist China? Republicans believe we are heading toward war with China and we had better prepare for it, not with a Woke military but with a warrior military.

The Left hates America. They believe the America fought for in the Revolution, Civil War, and World War II is not worth saving. While not without blemishes, America offers freedom and opportunity found nowhere else. My great grandparents emigrated from China to Hawaii for a better life. My grandmother accompanied her husband to China, where he wished to die.

But she did not relocate her children there. She knew America offered opportunity and freedom. She extolled, by example, hard work and capitalism. My father and uncles served in the U.S. Army during World War II. They loved America. Republicans love America.

We are on a dangerous path. The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has maddened half the country.

Biden calls half the population terrorists. We may yet devolve into a second civil war. The America of the Good and Just is fast disappearing under Democratic rule. Once esteemed by allies and feared by enemies, America has become a laughing stock. (Remember Afghanistan?) Weakness invites aggression. Putin would never have invaded Ukraine under Trump’s watch. China threatens Taiwan. World War III looms closer.

America endures through common sense (no Woke nonsense), strength, and adherence to the Constitution. If we cannot right this ship of state soon by electing Republicans, your children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren will live in a less peaceful (and probably less free) United States of America.