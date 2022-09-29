COMMENTARY: Plea for Republican support is based in fear and lies

By Shasti Conrad

Special to Northwest Asian Weekly

Editor’s note: Shasti Conrad is responding to a commentary we ran in last week’s issue by Frederick Su, titled “Vote Republican.”

In Frederick Su’s op-ed, he paints a wide swath across all Asian Americans by using fear-mongering and outlandish claims to implore the community to support Republicans. It’s what the GOP does, while they block progress and stir up hate against communities of color. While I recognize the diversity of our community and know that not every person will vote the same, I do ask you to critically look at what Su and the Republicans are selling you.

Firstly, Su urges Asian Americans to vote for the GOP based on immigration policies he refers to as a “danger” elicited by Biden’s so-called open-door policies. However, if it weren’t for pro-immigration policies, overwhelmingly supported by the Democratic party, the Asian American community would not be as diverse and as strong as we are.

We are the fastest-growing immigrant community in the U.S. and the majority of our community comes here through immigration (according to data from the Pew Research Center). It is Democratic Rep. Judy Chu from California who is championing the Reuniting Families Act, which reduces family immigration backlogs and promotes a more compassionate reunification of immigrant families. It was the Trump Administration who called for the end of family-based immigration, which Trump himself benefited from.

When it comes to the increasing violence against Asian Americans, look no further than Trump and the GOP. The majority of the current racism and hate towards Asian Americans stems directly from anti-Asian and xenophobic rhetoric promoted by Trump directly, like his references to the “China virus” and “Wuhan flu.”

Hate only breeds hate.

Thus far, most of the GOP tactics to persuade Asian American voters have been rooted in hate, and othering of Asian Americans. Su claims that Republicans love America. Does the insurrection on January 6 look like love to you? Mostly white men stormed the Capitol, encouraged by Trump, injuring Capitol police and calling for the murders of elected officials like our own Rep. Pramila Jayapal. I do not see love in the faces of the men breaking, stealing, and committing violence. The image of love that I think of on that day is of Democratic Rep. Andy Kim, cleaning up in the dome after the violence.

So much of Su’s plea for Republican support is based in fear and lies.

Why, you ask? It’s simple: the GOP is scared.

In the 2020 election season, Asian Americans showed up for Democrats in overwhelming numbers. Our community had the largest spike in voter turnout in 2020, helping us win here in Washington and in key states like Georgia. We are seeing a renaissance in Asian American democratic leaders winning across the country. Here in Washington, we are so lucky to have the first Indian American woman in Congress with Rep. Jayapal and Rep. Strickland, who is Korean and Black and the first Korean American woman elected to Congress. Locally, we have State Sen. Joe Nguyen, Sen. Manka Dhingra, Sen. Bob Hasegawa, Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, Rep. Davina Duerr, Rep. Mia Gregerson, Rep. Cindy Ryu, Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, Rep. Vandana Slatter, and Rep. My-Linh Thai. All of these incredible Asian American leaders are proud Democrats.

This year, we have a chance to make history again by electing the first Democrat in 56 years and Asian American Secretary of State in Steve Hobbs and in supporting Leesa Manion for King County Prosecutor, where she will be the first woman and person of color to lead that office.

I, along with all these leaders, love our country and our community. I was adopted to the United States from India, because my birth mother wanted a better life for me. She knew I could have that here in the U.S. and I know that I can if we continue to uphold democracy, vote for democratic leaders who view our community through a lens of love and opportunity, and who will continue to stand up for our rights in the face of Republican fear-mongering and hate.

About Shasti Conrad

Shasti Conrad has extensive experience mobilizing people and communities in pursuit of transformative social change. She has been on staff for three presidential campaigns and one senate campaign: National Advance for Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016; Briefings Manager for President Obama, First Lady, Vice President and Dr. Biden for the 2012 Obama Re-Election Campaign; Field Organizer for Obama for America in 2008; and Political Director for the Jim Barksdale for U.S. Senate campaign in Georgia in 2016. Most recently, she worked with Nobel Peace Prize winners Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi to push for radical change.

For more information and to connect with her, visit shasticonrad.com.