Bruce Lee mural repainted and replaced after theft

The Bruce Lee mural at Tai Tung Restaurant’s storefront has been repainted.

The iconic image of Bruce Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar together (symbolizing the unity between Asians and Blacks) was installed in 2020, but was tampered with on Sept. 10. That day, the portrait of Lee suddenly vanished. The original mural was painted by Patrick “Dozfy” Nguyen and Shara Lee.

Thankfully, Nguyen and Lee repainted Lee’s portrait on Sept. 24. It has been reinstalled and can be viewed at Tai Tung’s storefront again.