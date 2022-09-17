BLOG: What kind of fats are good for you?

By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Last Sunday, my friend treated us and his family to dinner at a waterfront restaurant. A bread basket and a plate of thick, triangular butter were placed next to one another on our table. I thought, “WOW, Butter,” and my mouth was salivating.

There’s something magical about fresh bread with butter. It was irresistible. I hadn’t eaten butter for a few months, and I didn’t realize how much I missed it, so much so that I put a piece of thick butter on the dough without spreading it.

This year, I have intentionally eliminated butter from our kitchen as it is really unhealthy to eat daily. It has too many calories. And if you consume it regularly, it will line your arterial wall and increase your risk of heart disease.

Butter, a natural fat from milk, is better than the hydro-generated vegetable oils such as corn and granola oil, meaning transformed and processed to become solid at room temperature, as I wrote in a 2020 blog.

There are many choices for you to replace butter with healthy oils at home. What are mine?

We eat healthy fats to maintain a healthy brain, as 60% of our brain is made up of fat. This is a record-breaking year for us to buy six kinds of fat for cooking, devouring, and cosmetics use. Cosmetics, you ask? I will explain later.

Almond vs. peanut butter

When we were little, my mother used peanut oil. She didn’t know any better. Nor did I.

Following my mother, I used peanut oil to cook 40 years ago. However, study after study found that peanut oil is not as healthy as my current choices. A few months ago, I even dumped my remaining peanut butter into the garbage can.

Although we have no peanut butter allergies, many people do, especially kids. I reexamine my habit of scooping peanut butter into my mouth once a while. Since the pandemic, I have reexamined every single one of my habits.

I picked up “peanut” controversies and studied them. Peanuts are not actually nuts, they are legumes. Their shells easily absorb pesticides, according to Dr. Eric Berg on YouTube. A fungal toxin can grow easily on peanuts, he said. The problem is, how do we know if the peanuts we eat from the jar are free of toxins?

Dr. Steve Gundry, author of Longevity Paradox, said peanuts consist of lectins, which is a form of toxins. If you want to eat peanuts, use a pressure cooker to kill the lectins, Gundry said.

What is a good substitute for peanut butter? My friend suggested almond butter. It is rich in protein, fiber, and other sources of nutrients. It aids in the digestive process, and contains antioxidants, and healthy cholesterol. You don’t need to worry about weight gain with this fat as it is connected with greater satiety and thus, reduces our urge for excessive eating.

However, for those who need to put on weight, you can count on almond butter. It helped my friend’s husband gain back his weight after a stroke. Almond fat is just amazing.

It’s not that I am unaware of the benefits of almond butter. A decade ago, I did try it. But the taste was so weird, I was never able to finish my jar. Lately, I decided to give it another try.

Surprise! Its taste has improved, and now, both my husband and I love it. So I restarted my “scooping” habit with almond butter, instead of peanut butter, to satisfy my palate.

Sesame seed oil

A few months ago, I accidentally bought a bottle of sesame oil. It’s cheap compared to olive oil. Some studies found it can burn fat. It is full of antioxidants and high in omega fats. That’s not the reason I bought it. When I haven’t eaten something in a while, I start to crave it. Only this time, I have discovered how much I love the scent of sesame oil. It is refreshing! Just put two drops in your palm, and smell. Since it smells so nourishing, I decided to rub it on my hands and face. Sesame oil is better than my hand lotion and it’s so much cheaper. It absorbs quickly. I use it as a massage oil on my face, and it smooths out gently. What a discovery! I now massage my face once a week with this plant-based oil, instead of a commercial cream full of chemicals.

Recently, I dip my seafood in sesame oil. My boiled prawns taste yummy, eliminating the need to add soy.

Olive oil

In my home, I have two kinds of olive oil. One is light olive oil for cooking as extra virgin is not suitable for high-heat cooking. However, extra virgin is delicious for bread, eggs, and bananas. Someone said if you put extra virgin on sweet potatoes, they taste like French fries. Yet, it will be much healthier.

The benefits of extra virgin olive oil are numerous. It has anti-inflammatory properties, it lowers cholesterol and blood pressure, and lowers diabetes risk. It could be a longevity factor for many Europeans who are superagers in their 90s and over 100.

To consume more olive oil, I prepare my vegetables by boiling them first with bone broth and then pouring extra virgin on top after it’s cooked.

Avocados

We also cook with avocado oil. But the better way is to eat more avocados. We are lucky that we love avocados and can never get tired of them. We mix avocados with salads three times a week. This oil is great for hair and eyes, in addition to its anti-inflammatory properties. It’s also high in potassium. We use avocado oil to cook our eggs in the morning, and also meat and vegetables.

Coconut oil

When my mother had Alzheimer’s, friends recommended that I feed her with two spoonfuls of coconut oil with breakfast. By the time I got the advice, it was a little too late. If it is good for Alzheimer‘s patients, it would also apply to dementia patients. The fat from coconut oil can reverse memory loss, according to the National Library of Medicine, among Alzheimer’s patients.

I don’t use coconut oil as I didn’t like the fact that it had increased my bad cholesterol after a year. Coconut oil can also improve hair shine and skin. But I don’t like it on my skin as it tends to make it oily and my hair greasy. My husband eats coconut oil every morning with his breakfast. He can afford all the calories, as he needs to put on weight.

So pick the kind of fats which can complement your diet and strengthen your health. What oils agree with your taste buds? Which oils fit your budget? You are the boss. Research the different kinds of oil. It’s always fun to experiment on food, especially when you can discover your favorite food.

Assunta can be reached at assunta@nwasianweekly.com.