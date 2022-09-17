Back-to-School checklists should include COVID vaccinations

By the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign

The new school year is here. In addition to buying pencils and notebooks and putting school clothes in order, getting kids vaccinated against COVID-19 is an essential step for getting back into the classroom. All children 6 months and older are eligible for COVID vaccines, and children ages 5 and older who have already been vaccinated are eligible for a booster for continued protection.

As of Aug. 25, CDC data showed that roughly 30% of children ages 5 through 11 are fully vaccinated, and among them only 4% have received their first booster dose.

To increase vaccine and booster uptake across the country, the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign continues to engage community-based organizations as partners.

“Getting children vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 is an important step in protecting their health and safety in and outside of school while also providing safe measures to other loved ones, especially for Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) families living in multigenerational homes,” said Jeffrey Caballero, MPH, executive director of the Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations (AAPCHO).

AAPCHO provides education to members and partners through their Community Health Worker (CHW) Workforce Collaborative. Led by Federally Qualified Health Centers and community-based organizations, CHW is an initiative aimed at expanding COVID-19 vaccine outreach and driving education initiatives that serve vulnerable AANHPI communities, providing services from health education to interpretation and referrals.

“For families looking to provide vaccines and boosters to their children as they get back to school, but face barriers when it comes to language, or access to proper resources and information, it’s important that we do our best to serve those in the community,” said Caballero.

Parents should know getting their children vaccinated will:

Protect their child. Getting vaccinated can help prevent serious illness and keep children learning in-person for the entire school year. COVID vaccines were developed with safety as a top priority, and side effects are generally mild, if they occur at all.

Protect the whole family, including vulnerable members of the household. Getting vaccinated protects children, relatives, and other care providers in the household, as well as other friends and loved ones children spend time with.

Help avoid interruptions to in-person learning. Asymptomatic, vaccinated close contacts may not need to quarantine at home following an exposure to someone with COVID. Getting vaccinated helps students and staff remain safely in school.

Help prevent extracurriculars, sports, and other activities from getting canceled. Activities like sports, band, and chorus can be safer and more likely to continue uninterrupted if all participants are up to date with COVID vaccines.

Allow children to keep doing the things they love. Getting vaccinated can keep children from missing out on the fun of childhood—like sleepovers, birthday parties, sporting events and more.

As children get back to the classroom, they may be exposed to COVID more often. Parents can consider providing their child a comfortable, well-fitting mask to wear for additional protection. Parents should also keep kids home and get them tested if they have symptoms of COVID or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

Vaccines are available at no cost to everyone aged 6 months or older living in the United States, no matter their immigration or health insurance status.

For more information and to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.