Neighborhood House receives $275K

Neighborhood House received $275,000 in Workforce Innovations and Opportunity Act funding this month. This is part of an additional $4.1 million in federal funding for key projects Rep. Pramila Jayapal secured for our region.

The funding will allow Neighborhood House to hire additional dedicated, multilingual staff members that have the expertise and community trust to support people on a path to a living wage job and wealth for themselves and future generations.

“We are so grateful to Congresswoman Jayapal for helping us bring economic opportunity to people that have been most impacted by the ravages of COVID, systemic racism, or war in their home countries,” said Janice Deguchi, executive director of Neighborhood House.