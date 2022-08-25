City Attorney visited the CID

On Aug. 16, more than 10 CID businesses and community leaders met with City Attorney Ann Davidson to show her first hand the challenges the community faces, such as vandalism, graffiti, robberies, homeless camps, and trash in the area. Davidson visited Modern Trading, Dr. Xiao Ming, Vital Tea, the now-closed House of Hong, and other businesses. Accompanying Davidson were Denise Moriguchi, Elaine Ko, James Wong, Andy Wong, Cindy Li, Mei Jui Lin, and others. The CID tour was organized by Tony Au.

Related