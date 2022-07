More than a museum, the Wing Luke Museum gives you an inside look at the history, sights, and stories of the Chinatown-International District from the early 1900s to the present. Current exhibits feature contemporary art, bubble tea, and Bruce Lee. This Smithsonian Affiliate and National Park Service affiliate area is a must-do for anyone who wants to understand Seattle.

Wing Luke Museum

719 S. King St.

Seattle, WA 98104

Wed–Sun: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

206-623-5124

wingluke.org