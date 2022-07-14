The Seattle Public Library offers free classes to help you learn English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and prepare for U.S. Citizenship. Visit the International District/Chinatown branch to find newspapers and other materials in your language, or get help in Mandarin and Vietnamese. You can also register to receive account notifications in Chinese and Vietnamese. www.spl.org/Notifications

The Seattle Public Library

International District/Chinatown Branch

713 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

206-386-1300

www.spl.org/VI

www.spl.org/ZH