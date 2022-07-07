MSNBC appoints Alex Wagner as 4-night prime-time anchor

MSNBC has appointed Alex Wagner to fill Rachel Maddow’s time slot four nights a week, Tuesdays through Fridays.

Wagner, who has worked at CBS News, as a co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus” and as an editor at The Atlantic, is on her second stint at MSNBC. She rejoined MSNBC in February after hosting a show on the network a decade ago.

A first-generation Asian American whose mother immigrated to the U.S. from Myanmar,

Wagner wrote a book about her experiences, “FutureFace: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging.”

Wagner’s new show will premiere Aug. 16. A continued rotation of anchors will fill in at the 9 p.m. hour until then.