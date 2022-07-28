Man punched Asian woman, charged with hate crime

Bail was set at $30,000 for Michael J. Allen, 40, who is charged with a hate crime.

Charging documents stated that on July 11, Allen assaulted two women without provocation in Seattle.

First, he struck Sofia Ellis-Curry in the back of the head, near 3rd Avenue and Union Street, yelling, “You fucking dumb b****, I hate you! F*** you, I hate you!”

The man then turned his attention to target two Asian women, Wanglei Qin and Quinyu Wu, telling them to “Go back to China.” He also punched Qin in the shoulder.

Allen was arrested and transported to the King County Jail.