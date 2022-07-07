Khan named new King County public health director

King County Executive Dow Constantine has selected Dr. Faisal Khan, the former director of public health in St. Louis County, to be the next director of Public Health—Seattle & King County.

Khan, 48, had been acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health since February 2021.

Born in Pakistan, Khan grew up in Indonesia and returned to Pakistan for medical school. He has worked in Pakistan, Australia, Vietnam, South Africa, Botswana, and the U.S. on communicable disease control issues, specializing in HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

He moved to the U.S. in 1999, after his wife got a medical residency in West Virginia.

Khan plans to move to the Seattle area later this summer and start Sept. 6. The position requires the approval of the Metropolitan King County Council.