“We work hard to give the best dim sum to our customers—fresh and top-quality ingredients, 43 varieties, and the fastest take-out service,” said owner Amy Eng. You can buy as little as one item or as many as you want. Dim Sum King sells over 1,000 hum bows a day. Our customers give us 4- and 5-star ratings. We also sell wholesale to many Asian restaurants in Seattle and Bellevue.
Dim Sum King
617 S. Jackson St.
Seattle, WA 98104
7 a.m.–5 p.m. Daily
Wednesday–Closed
206-682-2823
dimsumkingseattle.com
