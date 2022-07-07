The exhibition, Art of the Aloha Shirt: Keoni of Hawaii, 1938–51, opened on July 1 at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma and will be on view through Sept. 11. Art of the Aloha Shirt explores the history, artistry, and production of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement.

The exhibition of 60 objects, including original textile artwork, production sketches and swatches, advertisements, and vintage shirts, tells the story of an early innovator, John “Keoni” Meigs, in an industry that has left an indelible mark on fashion in the United States and the world.

The Washington State History Museum is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Visit www.WashingtonHistory.org for details.